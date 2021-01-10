College student stabbed dead in Habiganj

A college student was stabbed to death by some miscreants over previous enmity in Baniachong upazila of Habiganj on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Tanvir Ahmed, 20, was a student of a college in Habiganj town, son of Majid Mia of Boroiuri village of the upazila.

Confirming the news, Md Emran Hossain, officer-in-charge of Baniachong Police Station, said on information, police recovered the body around 10:00pm and the body bore several injury marks, he said.

The OC also said that the body was sent to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

According to Tanvir’s father, they had family disputes with a neighbour. His son might have been killed following that dispute, he added.