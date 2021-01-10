Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 25 more die, 1,071 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 25 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 7,781.

Another 1,071 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 522,453.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Sunday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 181 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,920 samples.

Health authorities reported another 737 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 466,801.

Of the total sample tests, 8.29 percent tested positive in the past 24 hours, while 15.56 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 89.35 percent patients have recovered, while 1.49 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.