Missing girl’s body recovered from Madaripur septic tank

Police recovered the decomposed body of a teenage girl from a septic tank at Purba Botla village in Kalkini upazila of Madaripur on Saturday night, after 11 months she went missing.

According to locals, Sahabuddin Akond, son of Majid Akon, was engaged in a love affair with Murshida Akter, daughter of Chanmia Hawladar of East Botla village of Dasar police station in Madaripur district.

Sahabuddin took Murshida away from her home in February last year for medical treatment. But she did not return home.

Murshid’s family lodged a General Diary (GD) with Dasar police station on February 18 last year over the issue.

Later on March 4 last year, Murshidar’s mother Mahinur Begum filed a case with the police station accusing five people, including Sahabuddin.

As there was no progress in the case for a long time, the plaintiff applied a court to transfer it to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for investigation. Later, the court sent the case to Madaripur detective police for investigation.

On Thursday, accused Sahabuddin Akond surrendered to the court.

Later, a Madaripur court granted a two-day remand for Sahabuddin after sub-inspector Tariqul Islam, also the investigating officer of the case, sought a 10-day remand for him.

After gleaning information from Sahabuddin, the police recovered the decomposed body of Murshid from the septic tank of his house around 8 pm.

Madaripur Additional Superintendent of Police Abdul Hannan Mia confirmed the matter to media, adding that the accused is being further interrogated.