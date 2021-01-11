Bangladesh sets an example in housing sector

Bangladesh has set an example in housing sector which has been contributing a lot to the national economy for the last 30 years.

Top Bangladeshi and Indian businessmen came up with the views at an event on Sunday.

Bangladesh Chapter of the Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI) organised the event at a five-star hotel in the capital’s Gulshan.

The sector is also playing important role in expanding employment opportunities and flourishing other industrial sectors in the country, they said.

The top businessmen from both the neighbouring countries suggested that more emphasis should be placed on the housing sector to intensify the economic growth.

IICCCI President Atul Kumar Saxena presided over the function.

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir was present at the event as the special guest.

Mahir Ali Khan Ratul, president of IICCI Real State Bangladesh, Md Sabur Khan, former president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Liakat Ali Khan Mukul, chairman of Rupayan Group, Sadat Hossain Salim, adviser of Rupayan Group, Mohammad Hatem, vice-president of the BKMEA, Mohammad Sohel, vice-president of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB), Syed Shamim Reza, vice president of IICCI, Harun-ur-Rashid, Chairman of Asian Group, among others, were present on the occasion.

Mahir Ali Khan Ratul, president of IICCI Real State Bangladesh, presented a crest to Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir in the event.