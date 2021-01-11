Cases filed against former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon

Two defamation cases have been filed against former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon.

The cases were filed with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Monday (January 11).

Advocate Kazi Anisur Rahman was made plaintiff in a case while Advocate Md Sarwar Alam was made plaintiff in other case.

Ripon Mia, Bench Assistant Office of the court, confirmed the matter to reporters.

Earlier on the day, incumbent Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said he will file a defamation case against former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon.

On Saturday, Khokon at a human chain programme in front of the High Court said that Taposh lost the eligibility to remain in office by transferring hundreds of crores of taka from the corporation to a bank he owns.