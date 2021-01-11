Country to get Covid-19 vaccine by 21-25 January: DGHS DG

Bangladesh will get coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India by January 21 to 25, said Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General (DG) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

After two days of the arrival, the vaccine will be sent to various districts from the warehouse of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, he said.

Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam cames up with this information at a briefing in the capital on Monday.

First 50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be inoculated to 50 lakh people of the country, he said.

The decision has been taken to vaccinate second dose of Covid-19 vaccine after eight weeks instead of four weeks, Prof Khurshid Alam said, adding that the list has been finalised that who will receive vaccine in the first phase.