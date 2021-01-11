HSC results to be published by January 28: Cabinet secretary

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam on Monday said that the results of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2020 will be published by 28 January.

“The process of result calculation has been completed,” he said while addressing a briefing at the Secretariat.

Earlier, the cabinet approved a draft amendment of the Intermediate and Secondary Education Ordinance with a view to publishing the results.

Earlier on October 7, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni announced that HSC and its equivalent examinations will not be held this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the results will be determined by averaging the results of Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations of students, she then said.

All educational institutions of the country declared closed on March 18 this year in wake of Covid-19 outbreak.

Later that closure was extended till January 16 in several phases. No classes have been held since that day.

The education ministry also cancelled final examinations for primary and secondary level students, as well as the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations.