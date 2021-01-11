Lottery for admissions to govt schools today

The digital lottery for admission of the students from class one to nine in government secondary schools across the country will be held today at 3:30 pm.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will inaugurate the lottery at International Mother Language Institute in the capital at around 3:30 pm, said M Abul Khair, public relation officer of the ministry.

A total of 5,73,311 students submitted their applications this year against 80,000 seats at the 686 government schools across the country.

Earlier, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced that the school admissions for the academic session will be based on lottery and the application process will be done online to avoid health risks amid the Covid-19 pandemic.