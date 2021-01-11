Premier League Football begins Wednesday

The country’s most prestigious domestic soocer meet, the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football ‘2020-21, is scheduled to begin Wednesday (Jan 13) at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

Federation Cup champion Bashundhara Kings will play Uttar Baridhara Club in the opening match scheduled to kick-off at 4pm.

The 12th edition of the league will be held this year in four venues, including two new venues in Tongi and Munshiganj.

The venues are — Bangabandhu National Stadium (Dhaka), Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium (Cumilla), Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium (Tongi) and Bir Shreshtha Motiur Rahman Stadium (Munshiganj).

All the six first round matches from January 13-18 will be played at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) in Dhaka.

The first thee matches will start at 4pm while the last three matches will kicks- off at 8pm due to athletics meet at BNS.