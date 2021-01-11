Schoolgirl murder: Security guard of Dihan’s house arrested

Police arrested the security guard of Dihan’s house in connection with the murder of an O level student of Mastermind School after rape in Kalabagan area of the capital.

Dulal was arrested from his house in Kalabagan on Maonday noon.

He had been on the run since the incident.

Sajjadur Rahman, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ramna division, confirmed the matter to media.

He also said the security guard was taken into the custody of Kalabagan police station for questioning about the incident.

Earlier on January 7, Fardin allegedly tricked the girl to go to his flat and raped her when his family members were not home.

Due to rape, the victim bled profusely and was unconscious. Fardin then took her to hospital to deflect blame, the victim’s father alleged.