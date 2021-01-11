Taposh to file defamation case against Khokon

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said that he will file a defamation case against his predecessor Sayeed Khokon.

Mayor Taposh came up with the remark while inspecting the waste removal activities of the capital’s Kamalapur TT Para Box Culvert area on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, Khokon at a human chain programme in front of the High Court said that Taposh lost the eligibility to remain in office by transferring hundreds of crores of taka from the corporation to a bank he owns.

“The former mayor in meeting on Saturday made some allegations against me out of personal resentment. His statement and the allegations against me are defamatory. I will definitely take legal action against him,” Taposh said.