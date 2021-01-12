Ahmad Shafi’s death: PBI investigators visit Hathazari Madrasa

Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) visited the Hathazari Madrasa on Tuesday morning as part of their probe into the alleged killing of Hefazat-e-Islam founder Shah Ahmad Shafi.

The PBI team, led by its Divisional superintendent Md Iqbal Hossain, spoke to a number of people including Hefazat’s incumbent chief Junaid Babunagri.

Superintendent of Police Iqbal later told reporters that they visited the spot in compliance with a court order as part of their investigation.

“We’ve spoken to some people but we can’t say much for the sake of our investigation,” he said. “We’re working to submit the investigation report within the time stipulated by the court.”

Babunagari said they cooperated with the investigators and declined to comment further. “We’ve given our statement in the press conference,” he said.

Shafi’s brother-in-law Mohammad Mohiuddin filed the murder case with Chattogram Judicial Magistrate Court on Dec 17 against 36 including Hefazat’s incumbent Joint Secretary General Mamunul Haque.

The court ordered PBI to file an investigation report within a month.

Shafi passed away on Sept 18 last year at a hospital in Dhaka.