Bangladesh’s coronavirus fatalities soared to 7,819 on Tuesday after the health authorities confirmed 16 more Covid-19 related deaths.

The national caseload now stands at 524,020 with 468,581 having recovered so far, according to a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services.

In the last 24 hours, 14,363 samples were tested and 963 of them turned out to be positive.

In Bangladesh, the recovery rate stands at 89.44 percent with a 1.49 percent mortality rate, the handout showed.