HC wants BB report on money laundering allegations against Papul, family

The High Court (HC) ordered on Tuesday Bangladesh Bank (BB) to submit report of its probe that gave clean chits to Lakshmipur lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam Papul, his wife and daughter over the allegations of money laundering.

A High Court division virtual bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order and fixed January 24 for holding further hearing on the matter.

“The court has asked the central bank authorities to submit the main copy of the report of its probe, where it said Papul, his wife Selina Islam and daughter Wafa Islam haven’t laundered money abroad,” Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan told newsmen.

Advocate Khan further said there are contradictions in the statements of the concerned officials regarding the matter and the court will be able to understand the whole matter after seeing the main report.

Lakshmipur-2 lawmaker Papul is now behind bars in Kuwait on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

The ACC on November 11, 2020, filed the case against Papul, his wife Selina Islam, MP, daughter Wafa Islam and sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan for amassing illegal worth of Taka 2.31 crore and laundering abroad Taka 148 crore.