Journalist Mizanur laid to rest

Mizanur Rahman Khan, joint editor of the daily Prothom Alo, was laid to rest at Mirpur Intellectuals Graveyard on Tuesday noon.

The body was buried at the graveyard at about 2.15pm. Family members, relatives and colleagues of the deceased were present at that time.

Earlier, his first namaj-e-janaza held at Supreme Court Premises while second and third namaj-e-janazas were held at Dhaka Reporters Unity and National Press Club respectively.

Mizanur’s body was taken to the Prothom Alo office at about 12.15pm where his colleagues paid their last respect for him.

Journalist Mizanur Rahman breathed his last at 6.05 pm on Saturday at Universal Medical College Hospital at Mahakhali in the capital.

On November 27 last, he was tested positive for deadly coronavirus.