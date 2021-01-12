MC College rape: Charge sheet against 8 accepted

A Sylhet court has accepted the charge sheet submitted against eight persons including Chhatra League leader Saifur in a case filed over the gang-rape incident at MC College.

Judge of Sylhet Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Md Mohitul Islam passed the order accepting the charge sheet on Tuesday morning.

Investigation Officer (IO) of Sylhet’s Murari Chand College rape case submitted the charge sheet against eight persons.

The eight accused were produced before the court and they are BCL leader Saifur Rahman, Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rani, a student of English Department, Mahfujur Rahman Masum, Arjun Laskar, Rabiul Islam, Tareq, Rajon and Aynul.

On September 25, a group of youths raped a woman at a hostel of MC College after forcefully taking the victim and her husband, whom they tied up.

The husband of the victim filed the case on the same night with Shah Poran Police Station mentioning names of six people and 3 unnamed men.

Eight persons, including all the six named accused in the case, have been arrested in connection with the incident.