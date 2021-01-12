Order on Sayeed Khokon’s cases Jan 19

A court in Dhaka set January 19 to pass its order in two cases filed against former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury fixed the date on Tuesday.

The cases were lodged with the same court against Khokon on Monday for defaming Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Kazi Anisur Rahman and Adv Md Sarwar Alam filed the cases.

On January 9 at a programme in front of High Court area in Dhaka, the former DSCC mayor Sayeed Khokon said that Taposh is unfit for mayor as he transfers Dhaka South City Corporation’s fund to his bank. It defamed Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.