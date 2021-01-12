Priyanka Chopra on her 10 year age gap with Nick Jonas: It was never a hurdle

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra says she wants many children with her pop star husband Nick Jonas.

“A cricket team!” the actress replied when asked about how many children she would like.

“I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure,” she added. The actress opened up about her hope for her future family ln an interview with The Sunday Times, reports usmagazine.com.

Priyanka got married to Nick in India in December 2018, just five months after getting engaged. She also opened up about whether their different cultural backgrounds or age difference comes in between their relationship.

They discovered a new meaning of their relationship during the Covid pandemic. “Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by. Because with both of our careers it’s hard to find that kind of time,” she said.

Priyanka, 38, went on to praise her 28-year-old husband for supporting her. “It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. I’m so grateful to have a partner in doing that,” she shared.