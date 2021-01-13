COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 14 dead, 890 cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh recorded 14 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 890 fresh cases overnight.

The recovery count rose to 4,69,522 after another 841 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period, a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Wednesday.

“Fourteen more COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll from the pandemic to 7,833,” the release said.

It said the tally of infections has surged to 5,24,910 as 890 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

A total of 15,727 samples were tested at 199 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 5.66 percent tested positive, while 15.43 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 89.45 percent patients have recovered, while 1.49 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.