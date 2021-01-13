Mysterious fish ‘Mayurpankhi’ in Sylhet Market

‘Mayurpankhi’ fish caught by fisherman is now in the fish market of Sylhet. The fish is selling at Tk 1000 per kg. Three fish of giant marine species called ‘Mayurpankhi’ were displayed in the fair organised at Jalalbazar of Bandarbazar in Sylhet.

Started on January 11, the fair was organised by the leaders of ‘Jalalbazar Fishermen’s Association’ on the occasion of ‘Poush Sankranti.’

The fair attracts huge visitors who are curious about various species of fresh fish which grow naturally in haors and rivers.

The attraction of the fair was the marine fish of Chattogram ‘Mayurpankhi’. A seller named Abbas Uddin has brought only 3 fish of this species to the fair. Two of them have been sold in the last two days.

The weight of the first fish was 42 kg. It was sold at tk 42,000.