PK Haldar’s accomplice Abontika held

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday arrested Abontika Boral, an “associate” of Proshanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, who allegedly laundered over Tk 10,000 crore of four non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) abroad.

ACC Deputy Director Md Salahuddin arrested her form the capital over her alleged link with PK Halder.

Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, Public Relations Officer of the country’s anti-graft body, confirmed the news.

Earlier on January 5, the High Court slapped an international travel ban on 25 people, including Abontika, for their alleged connection with PK Halder.