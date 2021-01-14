9 militants surrender to RAB, return to normal life

Nine active members of some banned militant outfits surrendered to Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday.

Six members of Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and three members of Ansar-al-Islam surrendered to the elite force in presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed.

A formal surrender programme held at the Azad Memorial Hall at RAB Headquarters in the capital on Thursday.

They are: Shawon Muntaha Ibne Shawkat, 34, from Sylhet, Dr Nusrat Ali Juhi, 29, from Sylhet, Abida Jannat Asma alias Tarad, alias Ramisa,18, from Cumilla, Mohammad Hossain alias Hasan Gazi, 23, from Chandpur, Md Saifullah, 37, from Chandpur, Md Saiful Islam, 31, from Jhenaidah, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, 26, from Chuadanga, Md Saidur Rahman, 22, from Chuadanga and Abdur Rahman Sohel, 28, from Cumilla.

