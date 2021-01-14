Corona Update Bangladesh : 16 more deaths, 813 new cases confirmed

Bangladesh recorded 16 more deaths from coronavirus in the 24 hours until Thursday morning, increasing the overall death toll from the virus to 7,849.

A total 813 new cases were detected, bringing the total number of infections to 525,723, said Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services on Thursday.

The recovery count rose to 4,70,405 after another 883 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the period. A total of 16,608 samples were tested at 199 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Of the total sample tests in the past 24 hours, 4.90 percent tested positive, while 15.38 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added. Among the total infections, 89.48 percent patients have recovered, while 1.49 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8, 2020.

The first death was reported on March 18.