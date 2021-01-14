PK Haldar transfers money thru’ 62 associates, Tk 1,060 cr frozen

Proshanta Kumar Halder (PK Halder), the disgraced director of the ILFSL, had laundered money abroad through his 62 associates, informed The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Meanwhile Haldar’s Tk 1,060 crore kept in various bank accounts have been frozen, said ACC Secretary Anwar Hossain Howlader on Thursday.

Earlier, the ACC told media that PK Haldar has 70/80 girlfriends and the anti-graft body was informed of transaction of crores of taka in their bank accounts.

PK Halder is accused of embezzling Tk 1,500 crore from the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd. He has also allegedly embezzled Tk 3,500 crore from several other financial agencies.

A Dhaka court subsequently ordered seizure of his two Dhanmondi flats and around six acres of land.

As he did not return home despite having permission from the court, the ACC has sought the support of Interpol to arrest and return absconding fugitive PK Halder.