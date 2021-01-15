Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Jan 30 amid pandemic

The ongoing closure of all educational institutions in the country has been extended again, this time till January 30 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

However, Qawmi Madrasa will be exempt from this directive.

In an official notification signed by education ministry’s public relations officer M Abul Khair on Friday extended the ongoing shutdown.

“The current closure of all educational institutions in the country (except Qawmi Madrasa) has been extended till January 30 for the evolving situation created due to the pandemic,” the release said.

The country’s educational institutions have been closed since March 17 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier, the closure was extended till January 16.