Covid: UK records further 1,280 deaths reported as daily cases hit 55,761

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (pictured) said it has called in military medics to help on its wards amid rising levels of staff sickness. Its refurbished main entrance is pictured above

A further 1,280 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to 87,295, according to the latest government figures.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 102,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 55,761 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,316,019.

England

A further 807 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 59,519, NHS England said on Friday.

Patients were aged between 32 and 101. All except 51, aged between 40 and 97, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between November 18 and January 14.

There were 31 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

A further 61 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Another 2,160 new cases of the virus were also recorded.

The total number of cases now stands at 159,239.

Northern Ireland

Twenty-six more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 21 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,559.

However, it comes as the death toll as recorded by the region’s statistics agency, has risen to more than 2,000.

Wales

Latest figures from Public Health Wales published on Friday show a further 54 people have died with coronavirus in Wales.

There were 1,808 new cases of the virus recorded to bring the total in Wales since the pandemic began to 177,864.

The overall death total with lab-confirmed coronavirus now stands at 4,171 in Wales.

Following the latest figures, the Wales infection rate is now 371.6 cases per 100,000 people based on the seven days up to January 10. That is a decrease on the 389.5 previously reported.