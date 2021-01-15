New York City is latest to cut Trump business ties

New York City said it will cut business ties with the Trump Organization, joining a growing list of corporations turning their back on the twice-impeached president.

Mr Trump is facing a backlash both personally and politically following last week’s riots at the US Capitol.

The Trump Organization has contracts with New York City to run two skating rinks, a carousel and a golf course.

The deals generate about $17m (£12.5m) a year for the company.

“The city of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday evening, BBC reported.