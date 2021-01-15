Polls to 60 municipalities under second phase on Saturday

The second phase election to country’s 60 municipalities will be held on Saturday.

The Election Commission has completed all the necessary preparations to hold the polls.

“The EC has primarily declared schedules for holding polls in sixty-one municipalities under the second phase …but the polls in Sayedpur municipality under Nilphamari district has been postponed,” said EC joint secretary Asaduzzaman, reports BSS.

The EC imposed embargo on Sayedpur municipality polls due to the death of a Mayoral candidate of the municipality, the EC official added.

In the second phase, the voting will take place in sixty municipalities from 8am and it will continue till 4pm. The polling will be held under Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system in twenty-eight municipalities.

All out preparations have been taken by the EC for holding a free, fair and neutral polls, said the EC official, adding that adequate members of the law enforcement agencies and Magistrates have been deployed for holding the municipality polls across the country.

The members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Police and Ansars also have been deployed in the areas other than the polls centers. Even the mobile striking forces also will patrol the polls centers.

Restrictions have been imposed on vehicles movement in the electoral areas under the municipality areas, the EC official said.

A total of 221 mayoral candidates, 745 councilors for reserved seats and 2,320 councilors are also battling in the general seats under the municipality polls.

The total voters in the sixty-one municipalities are 22 lakh 40 thousands and 226—where 11 lakh 8 thousand 431 are male and 11 lakh 31 thousand 831 are female voters. The total registered polling centers are 1,080.

The municipalities are Swandip in Chattogram, Kazipur, Belkuchi, Ullapara, Sadar and Rayganj in Sirajganj, Mohonganj, Kendua in Netrokona, Kushtia Sadar, Kumarkhali, Bheramara and Mirpur, Kulaura and Komolganj in Maulvibazar, Tarabo in Narayanganj, Shariatpur Sadar, Nageshwari in Kurigram, Sundarganj and Sadar in Gaibandha, Sadar, Birampur and Birganj in Dinajpur, Nozipur in Naogaon, Bhangura, Faridpur, Santhia, Ishwardi and Sujanagar in Pabna, Arani, Bhabaniganj, Kakanhat in Rajshahi, Sunamganj Sadar, Chatak and Jagannathpur in Sunamganj, Madabpur and Nabiganj in Habiganj, Boalmari in Faridpur, Phulbaria and Muktagacha in Mymensingh, Magura Sadar, Savar in Dhaka, Naldanga, Gurudashpur and Gopalpur in Natore, Sherpur, Sariakandhi and Santahar in Bogura, Pirojpur Sadar, Gangni in Meherpur, Sailakupa in Jenaidah, Khagrachari Sadar, Lama in Bandarban, Dhanbari in Tangail, Chandina in Cumilla, Dhaganbhuiyan in Feni, Kishorganj Sadar and Kuliarchar in Kishorganj, Monohardi in Narshingdi, Basurhat in Noakhali and Mongla in Bagerhat.

The country has total 329 municipalities —in the first phase EVM polls held in 24 municipalities on December 28.

In third phase, polls were taken place in 64 municipalities on January 30 in 2020 and 56 municipalities under fourth phase on February 14.