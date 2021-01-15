Traffic app launched for Sylhet metro area

The Traffic Department of Sylhet Metropolitan Police have introduced a traffic app named ‘Service Friendly Traffic Management System’ for the people of the metropolitan.

SMP launched the experimental service to make traffic information that the city’s residents could use to navigate better across the city more accessible to them, including real time traffic updates, information on road accidents, and crime data.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Jotirmoy Sarkar said it’s a two-way communication service that can be downloaded from Google Play Store. People owning an Android phone can easily connect with the SMP Traffic Department through this app. Not only that, they can bring forth any kind of traffic information using the app.