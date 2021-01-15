Traffic app launched for Sylhet metro area

The Traffic Department of Sylhet Metropolitan Police have introduced a traffic app named ‘Service Friendly Traffic Management System’ for the people of the metropolitan.
Jotirmoy Sarkar said, “the service has been piloted in Sylhet, Khulna, and Rajshahi metropolitan areas across the country. Two different options have been placed in the app- one for the traffic department and another is for the people.”
He is optimistic that two-way communication through the app will ramp up a friendly relationship between the public and the department.
Sarkar further said using the app will keep people well- informed about any obstructions on the way during the journey ,whether there is any road repair work or a traffic jam. One can even report any blockage to the nearest traffic department and thus they can take necessary action on the information sent.
Moreover, people can be notified with updated information such as daily traffic bulletins, the distance to the destination, road status, and obstruction on the road from home, Jotirmoy Sarkar added.
Not only that, the app will help the public collect route passes in advance transferring dying patients between hospitals and even while calling for an ambulance.