Bangladesh reports 21 more deaths, 578 new cases

Bangladesh recorded 21 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 7,883. Besides, the tally of infections has surged to 5,27,093 as 578 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) came up with the information in a press release on Saturday.

During the last 24 hours, 12,215 samples have been tested in more than 100 laboratories across the country.

The first coronavirus death was reported in the country on March 18, ten days after the detection of the first COVID-19 cases.

The coronavirus that first reported in China late last year is now affecting 218 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.