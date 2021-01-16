BNP’s Sabir Ahmed wins polls to Nabiganj municipality for two consecutive terms

BNP nominated mayoral candidate Sabir Ahmed Chowdhury has won the elections to Nabiganj municipality of Habiganj for two consecutive terms.

He defeated Awami League candidate Golam Rasul Rahel by 167 votes only in the elections held on Saturday.

According to unofficial result, BNP candidate Sabir Ahmed secured 5,745 votes from 10 voting centres while AL’s Golam Rasul Rahel bagged 5, 485 votes.

Centring the results, tension is prevailing there. Law enforcers, however, are alert to tackle any untoward incident.