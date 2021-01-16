Covid: UK Further 1,295 deaths as daily cases hit 41,346

Britons ignored Boris Johnson’s plea to stay home this weekend to stem the spread of coronavirus. People are pictured walking through Victoria Park, east London, today

A further 1,295 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, the government has confirmed.

It marks the fifth consecutive day of more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths, and takes the total number of casualties in the UK to 88,590.

And an additional 41,346 people have tested positive as of 9am on Saturday.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,357,361.

New tougher measures in the UK appear to be helping reduce the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

While the R rate – which represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect – is between 1.2 and 1.3, last week’s data put the R range at 1.0 to 1.4.

When the UK was under full national lockdown in March, ministers said the R number needed to be consistently below 1.0 before restrictions could be lifted.

The estimates by the government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) are based on the latest data, available up to January 11.

The UK has also announced all travel corridors into the UK will close from 4am on Monday, meaning people arriving into the country will need to quarantine for 10 days.

Travellers will also need to provide proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of their departure.