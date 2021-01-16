Joint secretary Nasir Uddin dies of COVID-19

Nasir Uddin Ahmed, a member of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority, died from coronavirus infection at a hospital in the capital early Saturday.

He was undergoing treatment at Nugda General Hospital where he breathed his last this morning, public relation officer of Shipping Ministry Md Jahangir Alam said.

Nasir left behind his wife, two daughters and a son to mourn his death.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, the state minister for shipping, expressed deep shock at the death of Nasir Uddin.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.