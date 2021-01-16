Journo assaulted by mayor’s son while covering news

Banglanews Savar correspondent Sagar Fardin was assaulted by Kamrul Hasan Shaheen, son of mayor candidate Haji Abdul Gani, while covering election news at a polling centre in Savar municipality on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at Tangail Cadet And Academic School centre around 8:30am, half an hour of the voting began.

Shaheen snatched away the cell phone of Sagar Fardin while he was taking an interview of a female voter. He also used some abusive words out of anger.

Later, Dhamrai Police Station OC Deepak Chandra Shaha returned the journalist’s mobile phone to him.

Eyewitness another media man said the mayor’s son suddenly took Sagar’s mobile phone set and started using abusive words.

Dhaka district senior election officer Munir Hossain Khan, also the returning officer, said, ” We will take steps after getting an written complaint.”

The second phase elections to country’s 60 municipalities started from 8am and will continue till 4pm.