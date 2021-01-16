Trump takes final swipes at China’s big companies Xiaomi

US President Donald Trump has taken a final swipe at China and its biggest companies, imposing more sanctions and investment bans in his last days of office.

Nine Chinese firms have been added to the Pentagon’s blacklist of alleged ties to the Chinese military, including phone maker Xiaomi.

Trump has ramped up action against a host of companies he believes are a security threat in recent months.

China retaliated this week with a new law aimed at protecting its firms.

Trump’s latest round of restrictions announced on Thursday affect, among others, China’s oil giant CNOOC and Xiaomi, which in November surpassed Apple to become the world’s third-biggest smartphone manufacturer.

The US Commerce Department accused CNOOC of harassing and threatening offshore oil and gas exploration and extraction in the South China Sea.

CNOOC, which is state-owned, acted as “a bully for the People’s Liberation Army to intimidate China’s neighbours” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.