Voting in 2nd phase municipality elections ends

The voting in the second phase of municipal elections to 60 municipalities across the country ended amid several stray incidents.

The polling started at 8:00am and continued until 4:00pm without any break today (Saturday).

Elections were supposed to be held in 61 municipalities in the second phase, but polls in Syedpur municipality under Nilphamari district were put on hold following the death of a mayoral candidate.

Two people were killed in violence between supporters of candidates in Jhenaidah on Thursday ahead of the second phase municipal elections.

The police administration had taken adequate security measures to avert any untoward incidents during voting.

A total of 221 mayoral candidates, 745 councillors for reserved seats and 2,320 councillors are battling in the general seats under the municipality polls.

Of them, twenty-eight municipalities are going to polls using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

About 22,40,226 voters are scheduled to cast their votes in 1,080 polling centres.

The country has a total of 329 municipalities. Polls were taken place in 24 municipalities on December 28 last year in the first phase.

In third phase, polls will be held in 64 municipalities on January 30 while 56 municipalities will go to polls in the fourth phase on February 14.