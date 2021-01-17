Court orders to freeze properties, bank accounts of ex-MP Awal, wife

A court in Dhaka on Sunday ordered to freeze immovable-movable properties and bank accounts of former lawmaker from Pirojpur-1 constituency and district Awami League president AKM Awal and his wife Laila Parveen in two graft cases.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Kayesh passed the order after hearing on a petition filed by the case investigation officer Ali Akber, deputy director of the ACC.

On September 30, Ali Akbar filed the two cases.

The case statement filed against Awal, said the former lawmaker accumulated illegal wealth worth over Tk 33.72 crore. But, he concealed information in his wealth statement submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The other case, filed against Laila Parveen, alleged that she illegally amassed wealth worth over 10.98 crore.