Covid-19: Bangladesh records 23 more deaths, 569 new cases

Bangladesh reported 23 more deaths from the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday, taking the toll at 7,906.

With the new tolls, the country’s death rate now stands at 1.50%, reads a press statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 569 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total infected people to 5,27,632.

Out of total tests, the positivity rate was 4.23 % on the latest day.

In the last 24 hours, 681 patients were declared free of Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,72,437. The total recovery rate in the country now stands at 89.54%.