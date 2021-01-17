Covid: UK death toll rises by 671 as 38,598 new cases reported

Another 704 people have died with Covid-19 in British hospitals, it was announced this afternoon, with 631 of those in England

A further 671 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and 38,598 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The deaths, recorded as of 9am on Sunday morning, mean that 89,261 people have died with Covid in the UK.

As of the end of Saturday, 3,857,266 people have had at least one dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccines.

England

A further 631 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 60,921, NHS England said on Sunday. Patients were aged between 29 and 103. All except 31, aged between 46 and 93, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between November 5 and January 16. There were 36 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

No new deaths have been reported in Scotland, where the death toll stands at 5,305.

1,341 new cases have been reported, which takes the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 162,333.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: “822 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 25 deaths have been reported (four outside the 24 hour period).”

Wales

In Wales, cases rose by 1,172, which takes the total figure to 180,161.

The death toll increased by 48, meaning the total number now stands at 4,274.