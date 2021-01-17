Produce quality films on Liberation War to counter distorted history: PM Sheikh Hasina

Noting that the government will develop cinema infrastructures up to upazila-level, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged filmmakers to produce quality films upholding the glorious history and spirit of the Liberation War before the future generations in order to counter distorted history.

“The history of our Liberation War was distorted after the killing of the Father of the Nation on August 15, 1975. So, I’d like to request you to uphold the history before all that we are the victorious nation. We snatched victory through the Liberation War. We need to make more such films so that the future generation can know about the history of our victory,” she said.

Prime Minister Hasina was addressing the distribution ceremony of the National Film Awards-2019 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC). She joined the function virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

The awards were conferred upon 33 recipients under 26 categories. On the Prime Minister’s behalf, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud handed over the awards and certificates.

Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for reflection of the great achievements, history, ideology and spirit of the Liberation War in films, which she noted can be etched in the people’s hearts through a movie or drama.

“They have great appeal,” she said.

The Prime Minister said the government will do everything necessary to modernise the film industry. “We’re forming a fund to develop infrastructures up to upazila level so that films can be screened properly there and people can get scope of recreation,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said the good days of the cinema have come again in the world as the people are now watching films staying in their houses. But films have to attract the audience to the cinema halls as well, she said.

She called upon the filmmakers to produce films that can be enjoyed together with family.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to renowned actors Masud Parvez (Sohel Rana) and Kohinoor Akhter Suchanda for their remarkable contributions to the film industry.

“No Dorai” and “Fagun Haway” movies jointly won the award in the Best Film category. Mahbubur Rahman (Producer of “No Dorai”) and Shykh Seraj, on behalf of Faridur Reza Sagar (Producer of “Fagun Haway”) received the awards at the function.

Tariq Anam Khan was given the award for Best Actor in the lead role for the film “Abar Boshonto” while Sunerah Binte Kamal received the Best Actress in the lead role award for “No Dorai”