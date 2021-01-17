SUST started Semester Final Examination Following the Hygiene Rules

SUST Correspondent : Shahjalal University of Science and Technology has started the semester final examination of Masters and 4th-year students in compliance with the health rules. As per the decision of the Academic Council meeting, after the winter break, examinations of different departments are being taken from today, Sunday (January 17).

During the examination at 10 am, Vice-Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed inspected the examination hall of the students of the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (GEB). He expressed his satisfaction and thanked the teachers for arranging the examinations in compliance with all the hygiene rules.

Treasurer Professor Anwarul Islam, Professor Dr. Shamsul Haque Pradhan, Professor Asif Iqbal, and others were also present at this time.

It may be mentioned that the decision to take this examination was taken at an emergency meeting of the 183rd Academic Council of the University held on 17 December.