2m Covid-19 vaccines coming from India on January 20: DGHS

India has decided to gift Bangladesh two million doses of Oxford made Covid-19 vaccine that will come to the country on January 20.

High officials from the Bangladesh government confirmed the matter to media on Monday evening.

Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam informed this on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has already sent a letter to the Drug Administration seeking permission to apply the vaccine.

“We will get 50 lakh doses of the vaccine. Besides, the Indian government will send some Covid vaccines to Bangladesh as gift. The vaccines may arrive in the country anytime,” he said.

Earlier on the day, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that Indian government will send some Covid vaccines to Bangladesh as gift.

Serum Institute of India will export the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh by 26 January, he said adding that it will be given in hospitals and diagnostic centres as some people might face side effects.

He further added that the government will bear the expense for treatment if there is any side effect.