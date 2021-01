Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 16 more die, 697 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 16 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 7,922.

Another 697 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 528,329.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Monday afternoon.

Health authorities reported another 736 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 473,173.