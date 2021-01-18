Educational instts likely to reopen Feb

All educational institutions across the country may be reopened from February, according to Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education sources.

Maintaining the health guidelines, classes will be taken on limited presence of the students. SSC and HSC candidates of 2021 will have been given priorities to finish their syllabuses, the sources added. Later, others classes will be reopened step by step.

The government has extended the closure of all educational institutions till January 30 due to novel coronavirus pandemic. But Qawmi Madrasas are out of this order.

Syllabuses for students’ assignments have already been prepared till April 12 by National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB)

The sources also informed that the closure of the educational institutions may not be extended further.