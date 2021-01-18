Journo Balu killing: 5 get life in explosive case

A Khulna Court has sentenced five people to imprisonment for life in an explosive case which arose out of murder of journalist Humayun Kabir Balu.

Earlier, the court had delivered verdict on the murder case. But the court pronounced judgment on the explosive case on Monday.

The judge of the court announced the verdict this morning.

Humayun Kabir Balu, editor of Dainik Janmabhumi and also a freedom fighter, was killed in a bomb attack in front of his residence at Haji Ismail Road in Khulna town on June 27, 2004.

The following day, Sub-Inspector Maruf Hossain of Khulna Police Station filed a murder case and an explosive case.

In February 13, 2008, a Khulna speedy trial tribunal had acquitted all seven accused of the murder charge for not having witnesses and evidences.