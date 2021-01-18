Legendary musician Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away

Legendary Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan died on Sunday at his Mumbai residence.

Music artistes such as Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman and Amjad Ali Khan paid their tribute to the Padma Vibhushan awardee, IANS reported.

Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday tweeted a photo of Ghulam Mustafa Khan and expressed grief over his demise. She said he was not only a great singer but also a great human being.

AR Rahman wrote,”The sweetest teacher of all… May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa.”

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

The last rites with state honours would be performed at Mumbai’s SantaCruz (west) Kabristan later in the evening.