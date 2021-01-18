New support service for those affected by domestic abuse

Tower Hamlets Council has appointed the leading domestic and sexual violence charity, Solace, to provide vital community support to anyone affected by domestic abuse in the borough.

The new service, TH SASS (Solace Advocacy and Support Service), launched in Tower Hamlets on Monday 4 January. TH SASS is staffed by a team of independent domestic violence advocates, some of which will be based at Poplar Job Centre and Tower Hamlets Housing Options once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Residents can currently access the service over phone or email.

TH SASS offers one to one specialist support to victims, providing them with information and advocacy to increase safety and meet a range of needs. This can include ongoing safety concerns, economic, emotional or housing support as well as reporting to the police or obtaining civil orders.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs, said: ‘’Domestic abuse is a significant problem, which is why we want to make sure there are the best possible services in place that can help those affected in our borough. Solace is the latest addition to a range of support available to Tower Hamlets residents to make sure that victims get the help they need and are protected from perpetrators.”

Almost one in three women aged 16-59 will experience domestic abuse in her lifetime and according to the UN, the Covid-19 lockdown measures have resulted in an alarming increase in domestic violence reporting.

The council is committed to working in partnership with statutory and community organisations to prevent domestic abuse and reduce the harm it causes to individuals, families and the community as a whole.

Councillor Asma Begum, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Youth and Equalities, said: “We are pleased to be working with Solace to continue our work to help victims of domestic abuse. Everyone deserves to live a life without fear and this new service will make sure everyone affected by domestic abuse is given the specialist support they need to build safer lives and stronger futures.”

Solace is the leading specialist charity in London working to end violence against women and girls. Last year, Solace provided life-saving support to over 27,000 women, children and young people, and men in the capital.