Serum vaccine to arrive Dhaka Jan 25-26: Zahid Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said the first shipment of AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) will arrive in the country on January 25-26.

Around 300 vaccine centres and 42,000 health workers are being made ready for the vaccination programme, the minister told this on Monday at a ‘Meet the Reporters’ event organised by Dhaka Reporters’ Unity in the capital.

“The Indian government will also send some COVID-19 vaccines as gift. The number has not been decided yet,” Zahid Maleque said.

He said all the reporters of the country will get the vaccine in due time.

DRU president Mirsalin Nomany presided over the session while its secretary Mosiur Rahman moderated it.