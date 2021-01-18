US-Bangla begins Dhaka-Dubai flight from Feb 1

US-Bangla, the largest private airline in Bangladesh, is going to start flights from February 1, 2021 to Dubai. US-Bangla will operate seven flights in a week from Dhaka to Dubai.

Initially seven flights will be operated for Dubai from Dhaka. Every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday the flight will start for Dubai from Dhaka at 06.30pm and will reach there at 10.00pm. The flight will start for Dhaka from Dubai at 11:30pm on every scheduled day and will reach Dhaka at 06.00am on next day. Every Tuesday the flight will start for Dubai from Dhaka at 05.30pm and will reach there at 09.00pm. The flight will start for Dhaka from Dubai at 10:30pm on every scheduled day and will reach Dhaka at 05.00am on next day. Every Wednesday the flight will start for Dubai from Dhaka at 03.55pm and will reach there at 07.25pm. The flight will start for Dhaka from Dubai at 08:55pm on every scheduled day and will reach Dhaka at 03.25am on next day. Every Saturday the flight will start for Dubai from Dhaka at 05.00pm and will reach there at 08.30pm. The flight will start for Dhaka from Dubai at 09:55pm on every scheduled day and will reach Dhaka at 04.25am on next day. All mentioned timings are local.

For Economy Class the minimum one-way fare BDT 54,999 and return fare BDT 73,000 has been fixed in Dhaka-Dubai route. Also the minimum one-way fare AED 1,670 and return fare AED 2,753 has been fixed in Dubai-Dhaka route. For Business Class the one-way fare BDT 79,200 and return fare BDT 153,526 has been fixed in Dhaka-Dubai route. Also one-way fare AED 2,620 and return fare AED 4,453 has been fixed in Dubai-Dhaka route. The fares include all taxes and surcharges.

US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights to various destinations in the Middle East to serve new destinations, especially to expatriate Bangladeshis. It has been decided to operate flights to Abu Dhabi in addition to Dubai soon. Apart from tourists, there are more than one million expatriate Bangladeshis in different cities of UAE including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

US-Bangla Airlines currently operates flights to Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Kolkata, Chennai and Guangzhou. US-Bangla also plans to operate flights to Male and Colombo, shortly.

Besides, US-Bangla operates flights to all domestic routes of Bangladesh especially from Dhaka to Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal.

US-Bangla Airlines has a total of thirteen aircrafts in its fleet, including 4 Boeing 737-800, 6 brand new ATR 72-600. There are plans to add four more new aircraft to the fleet soon.