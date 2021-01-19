Bus driver held over killing couple on Airport Road

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have detained Torikul Islam, driver of a bus of Ajmeri Paribahan, over the incident of killing a couple at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in the capital in a road accident.

CID’s senior assistant superintendent of police Jisanul Haque Jisan said Tarikul was arrested on Monday night during a drive at Gazipur’s Mouchak area.

Tarikul confessed to his guilt in primary interrogation.

Akash Iqbal, 33, and his wife Maya Hazarika, 25, were killed when a running bus of ‘Ajmeri Paribahan’ rammed into their motorbike on Monday morning on their way to workplace.